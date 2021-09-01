A Black Day For Uttarakhand—Khatima Bullet Incident Of 1994

After 1994, there was tremendous mass upsurge in the Uttarakhand movement. On September 1, 1994, more than ten thousand people took out a procession in Khatima. Ex-servicemen, students, and women,employerswere involved in large numbers in the procession. The procession had passed in front of the police station twice. In the second time, when the front part of the procession was passing till the tehsil and the last part was passing through the police station, only then stone was pelted on the procession from the police station.After this, the police kept firing without warning from 11.20 to 12.48 minutes. For the entire one and a half hours, the police kept firing intermittently. The police set the tables of the lawyers engaged in the tehsil khatima on fire. 8 people were martyred and hundreds injured in Khatima firing. The police also opened fire on such innocent people standing in the tehsil who had come to the tehsil for their work. For several days after the incident, curfew was imposed in Khatima, Haldwani and nearby places and the police kept picking them up from their homes.To justify their action, the police argued that they had to retaliate because of the firing by the agitators earlier. To strengthen their argument, the police gave the excuse of women being sickle in their waist and holding a licensed gun of ex-servicemen. Even today, the police count women's sickles and ex-servicemen's licensed guns as the reasons for firing in the Khatima shootings. Neither bullet marks nor sickle scratches were found in the body of a single policeman in the Khatima shooting.In fact, this was the first attempt by the government to terrorize the people involved in the movement and break their morale.In the Khatima shooting incident, 'Basanti Chand' was shot in both the legs.1st September is a black day in the history of Uttarakhand.The state achieved by giving sacrifice could not fulfill the dream of its people even today. Thousands, millions of eyes are still in memory of those killed and injured, they are inconsolable. Instead of deceiving the public, the work of wiping their eyes from development should be done on priority. Only then people will feel of being their own state.