Youth Who Went To Take Bath In Bhagirathi River After Holi Celebrations Goes Missing, Search Operation Underway

A 23-year-old youth who had gone to take a bath in the Bhagirathi river went missing on Friday from the Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand.According to the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Ajay Gusain (23) resident of Athali village in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi went to the river to take a bath with his friends after Holi celebrations.After receiving the information of the missing youth, the 12th Battalion of the ITBP rescue team rushed to conduct a search operation.The ITBP team along with State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) tried to locate the missing youth at the site deep down the river but no trace was found till late evening.The river depth at the rescue site where the youth went missing/drowned is approximately 25-30 feet, as per the ITBP. The search operation will continue till Saturday morning. —ANI