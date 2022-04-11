Young Indians Dehradun Observe National Health Week

With the culmination of the week, Yi Dehradun focused on health and wellness for its members and other stakeholders. The week started with a Walk India Walk campaign for healthy living with members of Dehradun chapter clocking a cumulative 491 km in 7 days.An oral health checkup camp was organised at the Bal Vanita Ashram Orphanage with Dr Gazal Mehra from Smile N Braces Dental Clinic. The doctors appreciated the efforts of Yi and offered to arrange a follow up procedures and treatment at highly subsidized cost for the children who needed it.A medical camp for the women’s of Kanwali Slum area of Dehradun was also organized where Dr Mansi Vaish, MS Gynae, OBS, Meher Hospital interacted with the ladies on how to ensure a healthy life for themselves and their families. After the session Dr Vaish met ladies individually to address their problems and concerns.A collection drive of medicines and medical equipment was held for distribution in rural areas.As conscious and responsible citizens, CII- Young Indians has been in the forefront, championing and leading responsibly through various initiatives in the past few years during the COVID19 pandemic. the CII –Young Indians Health Pledge, focussed on the need for a healthier tomorrow, with efforts on Healthy Me, Healthy Children and Healthy Community. The pledge was signed by the chapter leaders representing 57 cities in India from Chandigarh to Thoothukudi and Vadodara to Mizoram, in the presence of Mr Hussain Rasheed, Regional Advisor, Water Sanitation and Climate Change, World Health Organisation for South-East Asia. Mr Harshit Gupta, Chair of Young Indians Dehradun, further added, “We are proud to participate with leaders from Yi across India and the representative of the WHO regional office. We pledge to work for healthier city working with the Government, NGOs and HealthCare organisation and hope our city is among the ranking of healthy cities of the world by 2030”. The chapter was represented by Mr Harshit Gupta, Chair Yi Dehradun Chapter, Mr Kapil Anand, Co-Chair, Yi Dehradun Chapter and Yi Health Team of Mr Varun Gulati and Mr Dhruv Sawhney. Also present were members Mr Samar Oberai, Ms Neha Gupta, Mr Pulkit Gupta and Mr Rohan Bhatia