Workshop On Intellectual Property Rights & Patent Drafting Techniques

Tula's Institute hosted a three-day-long workshop on Intellectual Property Rights and Patent Drafting Techniques at the college premises. The workshop was funded by the Uttarakhand Council of Science and Technology (UCOST) Dehradun and technically co-sponsored by Tula’s Technology and Business Incubator Foundation (TTBIF).The welcome address was given by the Director of Tula's Institute, Professor Sandip Vijay. On day 1 of the workshop, Senior Program Manager, Innovation, Head Start Foundation, Mukesh Kestwal, conducted a session on 'Essence of IP in Start-Up and Entrepreneurship.' Another session was given by the CEO, Ennoble IP, Dr. Shweta Singh, on the topic 'Type of Intellectual Property Rights Consultancy and Services.'During the second day of the workshop, hands-on sessions with IP drafting & case study were presented by Senior Patent Attorney, K & S Partner Gurgaon, Sonali Mewar. During the day, another session was conducted by Sweta Singh.On the concluding day of the workshop, a session on 'IP and its scope with National Education Policy' was conducted by the Controller General of Patent, Professor Unnat P Pandit, who also holds the position of Professor IP & Innovation at JNU. Another session on hands-on IP drafting & case study was presented by Sonali.The three-day-long workshop gave students useful insight into IPR and Patent drafting techniques which enhance the research capability of their respective domains.Also present during the workshop were Registrar Professor Pavan Kumar Chaubey, Dean Academics Dr. Nishant Saxena, Director IQAC Dr. M.K. Arora, Dean Agriculture and Management Dr. Ranit Kishore, Dean Research and Development Dr. Sunil Semwal, R & D Coordinator Dr. Tripuresh Joshi, HOD ECE & EEE Dr. Diwaker Pant, HOD ASE Piyush Dhuliya, HOD ME Pradeep Kothiyal, HOD CSE Dr. Lokesh Kumar, TPO Vaibhav Kumar, among others.