Women Voters Outnumber Men In Uttarakhand Assembly Polls

The women voters of the state once again participated enthusiastically in the voting on February 14 for the Uttarakhand Assembly election outnumbering men voters by 4.60 per cent.A total of 65.37 percent polling was recorded in the state, in which women have voted 67.20 percent, while men have voted 62.60 percent.According to the State Chief Electoral Officer, there were a total of 81,72,173 general and 94,471 service voters in the voting for the state assembly.A total of 53,42,462 voters exercised their vote out of the general electorate, which is 65.37 percent of the total electorate.This year the voter turnout was 0.19 per cent less than the assembly elections held in the year 2017. In the year 2017, 65.56 percent voting was done, then the voting percentage of women was 68.72 and that of men was 61.11 per cent. —ANI