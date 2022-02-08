Vote AAP For U'khand's Development: Kejriwal

Attacking the BJP and the Congress, AAP Convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday appealed to the voters of both the parties to vote for his party for the betterment and development of Uttarakhand.Kejriwal, who is in the hill state campaigning for his party, told mediapersons that the electorate gave ten years to the Congress and 11 years to the BJP, but both the parties did nothing for the development of the state."AAP is a new party and has an honest Chief Ministerial face. The party has a agenda for the development of the state," he said."We will provide free education and health facilities to each village, 24 hour power supply, unemployment allowance to the unemployed and jobs to the unemployed. All these benefits will be extended to the Congress and BJP voters," he said."Even if you will give five more years to the BJP, nothing will change. The government will run like that only and corruption will also be there. In 21 years, the Congress and BJP together had put a debt of Rs 72,000 crore on the state. We assure you that besides giving you the benefit of all schemes, we will run the government and make the state debt-free in five years. We have done it in Delhi and we can do it here," Kejriwal claimed.The BJP is putting its best foot forward to retain power in the state while the Congress and AAP are listing the shortcomings of the saffron party's government.The 70-member state assembly is slated to go to the polls on February 14. —IANS