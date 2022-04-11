Uttarakhand To Promote Caravan Tourism In The State

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday inspected the caravan or motorhome prepared to promote caravan tourism in the state.Vidushi, manager of Caravan Home said, "Our first vehicle was for the first time launched by the tourism minister, which basically marked the beginning of the caravan culture in India.""The caravan has the facilities of a home, including kitchen, wash-room, sofa, bedroom, refrigerator, television etc. All this while you can be on the go and explore places," added Vidushi.She also added, "Work is being done on making a policy to provide facilities to tourists through caravan tourism and that talks of setting up a caravan park in the state are also going on with the ministry."The state CM said, "We want religious tourism here to flourish alongside other forms of tourism. Now two vehicles have been made in such a way that people can easily complete their journey in it, and we are continuously promoting it. Our goal is that the number of tourists coming to the state, increases, and for that, we are trying our best to give them more and more facilities so that their visit becomes memorable."The company that made this home-on-wheels, Moto Home Adventure, is a 25-year-old company and the vehicles which are moving houses are called Caravan Moto homes. The company also manufactures personalized caravans as per order.Dhami, on Saturday, inaugurated the Tourism and Hospitality Conference-2022 and said that the tourism industry is the backbone of Uttarakhand. —ANI