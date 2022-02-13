Uttarakhand Polls: Poll Officials Brave Harsh Weather To Reach Booths

Undaunted by the cold wave conditions, Election Commisison's officials are reaching their designated polling stations ahead of February 14 Assembly elections in Uttarakhand."Despite the unfavourable geographical terrains and prevailing harsh cold conditions, the election machinery in every district of the state is promptly completing its work with full efficiency and without any error," said Soujanya, Chief Election Officer, Uttarakhand.According to an official statement, 15,940 'Divyang' and senior voters above 80 years of age have already voted through postal ballot. Even in adverse conditions like heavy snowfall, this process was completed by 2,241 polling parties with completely free, fair and transparent walking distance of 10 to 15 km, added the official.Keeping in view the difficult geographical conditions of the state and the present unfavourable weather, 35 polling parties were dispatched three days before the date of polling and 1442 polling parties were dispatched two days before the date of polling.Eighteen polling parties of Dharchula Vidhan Sabha of Pithoragarh district and 17 polling parties of Uttarkashi district left three days before the polling day, on Friday, which includes the polling party of the Government Primary School Manar of Dharchula Vidhan Sabha, which will reach the booth by walking 18 km, and the state upper primary school located on a 13 km walk in Purola Vidhan Sabha of Uttarkashi district, Kalap 14 km on foot, will reach the booth.In Uttarakhand, due to the heterogeneous geographical locations, there are a large number of such polling booths, which can only be reached by walking several kilometres. In various districts of the state, 262 polling stations are located at a walking distance of more than five kms by road, out of which 33 booths are located at a walking distance of more than 10 kms.The 70-assembly seat Uttarakhand will go to the polls on Monday and the counting of votes will take place on March 10. —ANI