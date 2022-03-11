Uttarakhand Polls: Former CM Khanduri's Daughter Ritu Wins From Kotdwar Seat

Daughter of former Uttarakhand chief minister Bhuvanchandra Khanduri, Ritu Khanduri Bhushan won the state Assembly elections from the Kotdwar seat as a Bharatiya Janata Party candidate. She won by a margin of 3687 votes against Congress' Surendra Singh Negi.B Khanduri faced defeat in Kotwar in the 2017 elections. Ritu was in the fray for the second time.Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had also addressed a party rally for her.As per the election affidavit submitted with the Election Commission, Ritu Khanduri Bhushan is 56 years of age and is a graduate.While Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was defeated in the Khatima Assembly seat in the state even as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has achieved a comfortable majority in the 70-member state Assembly. He was defeated by Congress candidate Bhuwan Chandra Kapri by a margin of 6,579 votes.Dhami got a total of 41,598 votes with a vote share of 44.8 per cent as against Kapri who got 48,177 with a huge vote share of 51.89 per cent.According to the Election Commission's recent trends, the BJP has won 47 seats. —ANI