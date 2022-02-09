Uttarakhand Polls: BJP's Maya Koshyari Joins Congress

Just a few days ahead of the Uttarakhand Assembly polls, former CM Bhagat Singh Koshyari's relative and two-time president of Bindukhatta Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) Mahila Morcha, resigned from BJP and joined Congress on Tuesday.Maya Koshyari left the BJP and joined the Congress along with six former office-bearers.Former Chief Minister and Congress candidate from Lalkuan seat Harish Rawat has included her in the Congress. Earlier, in January, expelled BJP minister, Harak Singh Rawat also joined the Congress party.This is the second shock that BJP received within a month. —ANI