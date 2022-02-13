Uttarakhand: ITBP Personnel Train In Cold Conditions At High Altitude

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel trained in extremely cold conditions at a high altitude Uttrakhand border location at minus 25 degrees Celcius, which is a regular exercise.In the video, it could be seen that ITBP personnel are getting trained in cold temperature amidst snow. The video shows the personnel holding the sophisticated weapons, and going through physical drills.Raised in 1962, the ITBP primarily guards the 3,488 Kms long border in the Himalayas at the BOPs located at altitudes ranging upto 18,800 ft. Apart from border guarding, the Force is also deployed for Anti-Naxal operations and other Internal Security duties. —ANI