Uttarakhand Congress: Harish Rawat Hurry

New Delhi (The Hawk): Harish Rawat hurry...The more rabbit-like but inherently irrepressible Harish Rawat is in hurry to "dislodge" BJP from power via the "entire masses" of Uttarakhand, the more 'away' is being created by the BJP's "determined, diabolic, demanding" 3 Musketeers Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, J P Nadda + their "no diehard" associates. They are literally self-abnegating in convincing the denizens --- fully accomodating indeed, say insiders --- of Uttarakhand that only the BJP is 24x7x365 tailor made for them for all predictable / unpredictable circumstances so inherently characteristic of U'Khand. Its to be assessed on March 10 how far the 3 Musketeers have been able to succeed in cutting ice among the "morose, bland, listless" posing masses of all hues in U'Khand. As of now, Harish Rawat enjoying unprecedented crowds cheering him, attending his meetings en masse cutting across all barriers, differences, squabbles, frictions...these go on to evince theoretically that Rawat with Congress are the winner. Ensuing 'next government in the state is Rawat's' but...not to be forgotten that "if crowds in public meetings are of any definite indications then this is equally true that 'beggars would be kings' and not the crowd-pullers like say, Rawat". Nevertheless, as of now, this is for sure, Harish Rawat is a mass-puller without any ado. The masses in the state are evincing their 'support' to him and the Congress. Because they are said to be fed up with the "misrule of current government. They thus want a change. They will not go for the AAP but for the previously tested Congress + Rawat, ex-CM.

Naturally in view of this, Rawat too is in harry. He wants the euphoria in his favour to linger on till the voters's EVM-button pressing en masse in his favour so that he becomes synonymous with "Harish Rawat, U'Khand Mukhya Mantri Ek Baar Fir". This Rawat in tearing hurry to fully cash in on such euphoria, eulogy at the earliest lest his meticulously hidden skeletons are extricated, exposed at the 11th hour and his CM-chances fuly demolished. Thus he is in a natural hurry 'to save his skin', seriously opine the senior analysts in the state.