Uttarakhand: BJP's Elected MLAs Asked To Reach Dehradun On March 20
Sat, 19 Mar 2022 1647707374780
Dehradun: Ahead of the formation of the new government in Uttarakhand, all the elected topic/bjp">BJP topic/mlas">MLAs of the state have been topic/asked">asked to reach Dehradun on March 20.
Giving information to ANI, state media in-charge, Manvir Chauhan said that all the topic/mlas">MLAs have been topic/asked">asked to reach Dehradun on March 20. He further said that a legislature party meet could be held the same day.
The topic/bjp">BJP retained power in Uttarakhand, winning 47 seats. Congress, which was banking on anti-incumbency against the state government, won 19 seats in the 70-member state Assembly. The Assembly elections were held in Uttarakhand on February 14 to elect 70 members of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly. The results were declared on March 10. —ANI
