Uttarakhand BJP Asks Cong To Apologise Over 'Fake' Video

The BJP here on Saturday demanded from the Congress a public apology for making viral a "fake" video purportedly showing tampering of postal ballots.The video allegedly showed a man wearing a military uniform tampering with the postal ballots. "The Kumaon regiment in an official reply to the Election Commission has said that the video is not from any of the army units in Pithoragarh district," Pradesh BJP media in-charge Manveer Chauhan said in a statement here. The reply of the Kumaon regiment to the EC makes it clear that the Congress was “insulting” the armed forces by saying that the video was of some army unit, he said. Congress candidate from Didihat in Pithoragarh district had lodged a complaint with the police earlier suspecting that the video was of an army unit located in the constituency. Senior Congress leader Harish Rawat was the first to share the video on his Twitter handle and Facebook. A Congress delegation led by Pradesh Congress president Ganesh Godiyal had also formally urged the chief electoral officer Saujanya to examine the video. The CEO had then sought a reply from the Pithoragarh District Magistrate on it after talking to officers at army units in the area. —PTI