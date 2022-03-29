U'khand To Host A State Of The Art Olympic-Style SFA Championship For Schools From End Of April Onwards

Uttarakhand will host its first Olympic-style sports championship for schools in the state. The SFA Championships start at the end of April. This announcement was made here at a power-packed press conference on Tuesday.Conceived and organized by Sports For All, the SFA Championship Uttarakhand 2022 has received interest and participation from over 150 schools with kids in the age-group of 3 to 19. Registrations are closing soon!This multi-sport inter-school championship will give students the opportunity to compete in over 20 Sporting disciplines, this is a one of its kind, technology enabled school sports platform.Fully equipped medical stations, food courts, sports workshops and entertainment will be present at each sporting arena to provide kids and their parents an enthralling sporting experience.The action will take place at the Pavilion Ground, Parade Ground and Maharana Pratap Sports College which will be spruced up to meet the best sporting standards.“We are delighted to bring the much-lauded SFA Schools Championship to Uttarakhand,” Rishikesh Joshi, Founder of SFA, said. “This provides young kids the platform to compete and showcase their skills in world-class facilities provided by the State of Uttarakhand. We are thankful to the Department of Sports, Government of Uttarakhand.We have already conducted 8 such multi-sport championships and we are the official partners of the Indian contingent to Olympic, Asian and CommonWealth Games. We have been an integral part of 4 Khelo India Games too and will be executing the Khelo India Youth Games, Haryana in June,” Rishikesh Joshi, Founder SFA, revealed.“We are delighted to bring the latest global standard technology from advanced markets like Germany, Israel and other countries to these championships,'' announced Nishith Shah, Co - Founder SFA.Unique digital profiles will be created for each student with various features including statistics, records and match videos! Through these profiles students will have the opportunity to engage and interact with the sporting fraternity at large, added Nishith.On Tuesday, a Sports Summit was also organised in which over 50 School principals and other dignitaries participated.