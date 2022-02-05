U'khand Polls: Dhami Holds Door-To-Door Campaign, Demands Centre For Trains From Tanakpur To Ayodhya

With only a few days to go for polling in Uttarakhand, the state Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held door-to-door campaigning in various parts of Tanakpur.People welcomed Dhami by showering flowers as he canvassed for the BJP.Speaking to mediapersons today, Dhami said, "Arrangements of electricity, roads, medical colleges, with the facility of AIIMS, have been made in Uttarakhand... our state will be the number one state in the country in all aspects. All departments are preparing a roadmap for the same."The Chief Minister further said that the state government has requested the Ministry of Railways for train services from Tanakpur to Ayodhya in the near future. "Trains are being run from Tanakpur for every city. We have demanded that trains should also be run from Tanakpur to Ayodhya in the coming times. This will help people to directly travel to Ayodhya conveniently," he said. Uttarakhand is scheduled for polls on February 14. The results will be announced on March 10. —ANI