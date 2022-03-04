Three Women Crushed By Falling Debris In Uttarakhand

Three women were crushed by debris falling from mountains at Luthiyag in Jakholi block and the body of one of them has been taken out, said Rudraprayag district magistrate Manuj Goyal on Thursday.According to the information, the three women had gone to collect gravel and concrete when the accident happened. The District Magistrate said that the place where this incident happened is part of Tehri district, but Rudraprayag being close to the place of the incident, the disaster management team and administration team of Rudraprayag district were deployed in the rescue operation. After about two hours of struggle, one body has been recovered from under the rubble by the rescue team. The search for the other two women is still on. —ANI