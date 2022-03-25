Three-Day 'Sparsh' Festival Of Drawing, Painting, Feather Painting Concludes

The three-day drawing, painting, feather painting, sculpture festival Sparsh concluded at Sal Woods Resort Dehradun. Artists from different places of the country exhibited drawing, painting, feather painting and sculpture. The first day of this festival was inaugurated by Chief Guest Mr. DS Mann, Chairman Doon International School. On the occasion of World Forestry Day, Chief Guest Mr. DS Mann and Leela Sharma, Pardhan of Galjwadi village, Mr. Panthi, Principal of Galjwadi Inter College along with children of the village planted trees with artists from all over the country to make people aware of the environment. The artists who came from various part of the country made live paintings, drawing, feather painting, and sculpture on the theme of Mother Nature. Delhi's famous artist Harpal Singh Chauhan organized a drawing, painting workshop where he shared the tips for good painting with other people. The feather painting workshop was conducted by Aditi Agarwal, a renowned artist from Rajasthan who shared its nuances with other artists. Parveen Kumar Saini was the guest artist of this festival who is also a renowned artist and art professor at DAV College Muzaffarnagar. Sculptor Pradeep Saini, Morada-bad made sculptures out of clay and told about this art. Apart from this, artists like Padmini Mehta from Varanasi and Vipul Mittal, Juhi Kumar, Pankaj Bharti from Delhi attended the event. Mr. Yogesh Kumar, Director JITM Skills Pvt Ltd and Director Sal Woods Resorts, Dehradun said that three day festival Sparsh is organised for drawing, painting, feather painting, sculpture to create awareness among the people how to save the environment and nature and pay attention to it. Also encouraging the young generation towards the protection of mother nature and environment was its main objective. We are planning more programs on social awareness which will be organized in the coming days at Sal Woods Resort Dehradun.Sparsh Utsav was organized by Mr. Yogesh Kumar, Director JITM Skills Pvt Ltd and Director - Sal Woods Resort, Dehradun, Mr. Hemant Sahu, Director - Marketing, Sal Woods Resort and Ms. Parul Mittal, Founder of Glance Art.