The Meditrina Hospitals To Extend Treatment Of Heart Patients In Uttarakhand

The well-known Meditina Hospitals, the Kerala based cardiac care Group, which treats heart patients in 4 states and 2 international locations in collaboration with the Sate Health Department and through own hospitals, will now provide cardiology services at Dehradun Coronation Hospital in Uttarakhand. The Uttarakhand government will enter into a contract with Meditina Hospital for this purpose. This project will ensure cardiac treatment for serving and retired state employees, Ayushman Bharat Yojana, BPL, ESIC, ECSH, and CGHS card holders. Uttarakhand will be the fifth state in the country where Meditina Group's modern technology will be used to provide better and safer treatment to heart patients.Dr. Prathap Kumar, Chairman and MD of Meditina Hospital Group and renowned cardiologist in the country, stated that his organisation is currently located in Faridabad, Panchkula, Ambala, Gurugram, Jamshedpur in the state of Haryana, Kollam & Trivandrum in Kerala and in Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh. The company has international operations at Indira Gandhi Memorial in Maldives and Keneya.Dr Prathap Kumar further added that we will not let the faith placed by Health Department of Uttarakhand be shaken in any way and will ensure that the heart care services also reach to the heart patients in the rural areas of the state.Praveen Tiwari COO of The Meditrina Hospital shared that Dr. Prathap Kumar is the chairman of the National Interventional Council, an organisation of the Cardiologists and course director of IJCTO, organisation educates cardiologists for doing CTO . He specialises in the successful treatment of complex coronary diseases like CTO, LMCA and calcified lesions. and has even have operated on foreign soil as well, and has performed over 18,000 angioplasties to date. A large team of experienced Cardiologists from AIIMS Delhi, PGI Chandigarh, Subdarjung Hospital Delhi and Chennai Ramachandra Medical College work for Meditina Group in Haryana State alone.