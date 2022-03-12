Spic Macay Holds Sarod Performance By Pt Tejendra Majumdar

Under the aegis of SPIC MACAY, a Sarod performance by the renowned sarod player Pt. Tejendra Majumdar was held at the National Institute for the Empowerment of Persons with Visual Disabilities (NIEPVD) and Himjyoti School today.He was accompanied by Shri Shubh Maharaj on Tabla. Majumdar played his favorite Raga Basanta Pancham and set the mood with his beautiful alaap. For the gat, the artist chose Raga Jhinjhoti and created a soulful mood. He concluded his performance with a dhun in Mishra Khamaj.Speaking on the occasion, Pt Tenjendra Majumdar said, "Like sitar, sarod has its own language with ‘ra’ offering different effects from various spots of the instrument. Note-sustenance is its strong point."Pandit Tejendra Majumdar is a renowned sarod player, hailing from the Senia-Maihar Gharana. He has studied under various gurus, including his grandfather Bibhuti Ranjan (on mandolin), Pandit Amaresh Roy Chowdhury (vocal and tabla), and 18 years with Ustad Bahadur Khan (sarod).