Special Camp By NSS Unit 

The 7 day long National Service Scheme (NSS) camp by the NSS unit of Tula's Institute concluded successfully today.The concluding ceremony of the camp commenced with an appreciation speech by the Director IQAC Tula’s Dr. M.K. Arora.Later, an NSS student volunteer Ekta Yadav from BBA 1st year presented the 7-day report of the camp, wherein the pious work done by the volunteers was appreciated.During the last day of the NSS camp, the volunteers cleaned the village surroundings, made graffiti in the Panchayat Ghar, and upper primary school of Dhoolkot, planted trees, and organized awareness rallies on water conservation, drug abuse, cleanliness.On the final day, Ekta Yadav, Chhaya Chaudhary, and Pratik Ojha were awarded as the best student volunteers. The cooking team and the Nukkad Natak team were given the best team of the camp award. Sunil Kumar, Preeti Negi, and Rupam Kumar were given the best team leader award.The NSS camp also had various health check-up camps that were organized in the nearby villages in collaboration with Arihant Hospital, Dehradun. Volunteers from Shri Nityanand Swami Jan Seva Samiti also visited the camp and helped in cleaning the surrounding village along with NSS volunteers of Tula’s Institute.Sanjay Juyal from NGO Saksham also visited the camp and delivered a lecture on cleanliness and hygiene to the NSS volunteers and the nearby people of the village. The concluding ceremony was attended by the Gram Pradhan Dhoolkot Kusum Panwar, Director Tula’s Institute Dr. Sandip Vijay, Director IQAC Tula’s Dr. M.K. Arora, NSS Coordinators Dr. Sachin Kumar and Emmanuel Gabriel, NCC Coordinator Karan Kumar, and PTI Dinesh Negi.