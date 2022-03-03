Silviculture & Forest Management Div Of FRI Organises Virtual Seminar On 'Standards For Certification Of Forestry Seeds'

Silviculture and Forest Management Division of Forest Research Institute organised a virtual seminar on "Standards for certification of Forestry seeds" on 3rd March 2022. This seminar was one in the series of Division seminar organised by institute under Azadi ka amrit mahotsav. The objective of the seminar was to discuss latest developments in the field of standards for Forestry seeds for certification. The seed is very important element in quality seedling production in nursery. Hence to produce high quality trees, the mechanism for obtaining high quality seed is required to be standardized. Sh. R.P. Singh, Head, Silviculture and Forest Management Division of FRI welcomed the gathering. He highlighted the importance of Forest Seed Certification which forms part of Indian Forestry Standards that are to be developed soon. After that inaugural address was given by Chief Guest of the seminar Sh. Arun Singh Rawat, IFS, Director FRI and DG ICFRE. Shri A. S. Rawat emphasized on the need for requirement of developing seed standards for forestry seeds. He highlighted the need for state specific standards and seed quality procedure compiled at one place by involving SFDs and seed testing laboratories.Dr. Manisha Thapliyal, Scientist-G, Silviculture and Forest Management Division, FRI and coordinator of the webinar gave brief overview about Forest Seed Certification process and also outlined the history of seed certification and seed legislations of India.Dr. Arun Kumar M B, Principal Scientist, ICAR-IARI, New Delhi highlighted problems and prospects of Forest Seed certification in which he discussed about the seed standards of agricultural and horticultural crops and compared it with forestry seeds. He also gave information about development of minimum seed certification standards for forestry seeds.Then Dr. P.K. Chandrasekhara Pillai, Senior Consultant, Kerala Forest Research Institute, talked about seed handling of Forestry species-Minimum standards for seed certification. He emphasized on the quality seed production procedures for better survival and growth which depends on the source, specific collection methods, time harvesting, and techniques of harvesting, processing, storage practices.This virtual seminar was attended by DDG's of ICFRE, heads of all division of FRI, Scientists of FRI, other ICFRE institutes, ICAR-IARI and Kerala Forest Research Institute. In addition to this many research scholars and students also attended this virtual seminar. This virtual seminar had helped various stakeholders by providing latest information and current status of forest seed certification in India and also draw future course of research action.