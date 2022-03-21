SPIC MACAY Holds Theatre Play 'Jis Lahore Ni Vekhya'

SPIC MACAY hosted a theatre play 'Jis Lahore Ni Vekhya, Wo Jamiya Hi Nahi' by Naya Theatre, Bhopal at Graphic Era University today. The show was directed by Shri Ramchandra Singh.The troupe of Naya Theatre organized a 100-minute play in Hindi ‘Jin Lahore Nahin Vekhya, Voh Janmya Hi Nahi’. The play is a touching story of an old lady during the India-Pakistan partition who chooses to stay back in Pakistan and her experiences with Muslim and Hindu families, their love, and hatred. The play received a great round of applause from the students and other guests present on the occasion.The program was held with the support of the SRF Foundation.Naya Theatre was founded in 1959 by journalist, poet, playwright, play producer, and director, Shri Habib Tanvir. He received the Padma Bhushan, Padma Shri, Central Sangeet Natak Akademi award, and many others for his contribution to the arts. Naya Theatre is a professional touring theatre company that has been performing continuously across the length and breadth of India, as well as in many places abroad.