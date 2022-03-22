Pushkar Singh Dhami To Continue As Uttarakhand CM

Uttarakhand caretaker Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday was elected as the leader of the state Bharatiya Janata Party legislature party.The announcement comes after a BJP legislative party meeting was convened on Monday evening, with BJP's central observers for Uttara-khand Rajnath Singh, Meenakshi Lekhi and the party's poll in charge for the state, Pralhad Joshi, in attendance. Before the meeting with newly elected MLAs began here, the party leaders from Delhi stopped at a hotel in the city to confabulate with senior state leaders, including Dhami and former Union minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank. Dhami under whose leadership the BJP had contested the 14 February assembly polls in Uttarakhand, was the frontrunner among around half a dozen names doing the rounds.Chaubattakhal MLA Satpal Maharaj, Shrinagar MLA Dhan Singh Rawat and Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni are among the people whose names were also floated. The BJP's dilemma and the subsequent 11-day suspense on the choice of a chief minister for Uttarakhand was caused by Dhami's loss in Khatima, a seat he had been winning since the 2012 assembly polls.However, a section of BJP leaders credited Dhami for the party's big win, bagging 47 out of 70 assembly seats, and wanted him to be the chief minister again so that he gets a full five-year term.Before the Uttara-khand assembly polls, defence minister Raj-nath Singh had compared Pushkar Singh Dhami to cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Dhami, he said, was a “good finisher", suggesting that he will get the BJP the runs it needed to win the election.While making the cricketing analogy Rajnath Singh reportedly said Dhami was working relentlessly as the CM and needed also to play a test match.Dhami was plucked out of obscurity by the BJP last July and made the Uttarakhand chief minister, with just months to go before the state elections. He also happened to be the third leader to occupy the CM’s post during 2021. Earlier in the year, Trivendra Singh Rawat had to make way for Tirath Singh Rawat.