Post By The Vice President About The Haridwar Visit

My visit yesterday to Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya at Haridwar has not only taken me through a spiritual journey but also reminded me of the remarkable role played by our ancient Gurukul system in the holistic and well-rounded development of individuals.Nestled in the foothills of the majestic Himalayas, the Vishwavidyalaya with its emphasis on spirituality and traditional way of living is contributing significantly towards India's cultural renaissance. It was a magnificent feeling when I moved around the lush green campus amidst the chirping of birds. It was a memorable trip to the Holy city of Haridwar located on the banks of the Holy Ganges, just a day after Holi- the vibrant festival of colours.During my visit, I inaugurated the South Asian Institute of Peace and Reconciliation (SAIPR) established by Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya (DSVV) in collaboration with the University of Winchester. The institute aims to focus on the religious/cultural dimensions of peace-building, apart from conducting conflict analysis and promoting interfaith dialogue. I am certain that it will become an important centre of learning in South Asia and contribute towards furthering peace and harmony in the region.After inaugurating SAIPR, I also visited the university's Centre for Baltic Culture & Studies which is Asia's first center of its kind.Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya, inspired by the vision of a great spiritual leader and social reformer of modern India, Pt. Shriram Sharma Acharya, is a non-conventional centre of higher learning. With around 1500 full-time residential students and researchers, the University is adopting a Gurukul-type system of community living. The institution is devoted to holistic education by combining practical knowledge (Shiksha) with spiritual education (Vidya) and seeks to provide a comprehensive learning experience to every student. I was truly impressed to know that girls comprised about 60 percent of the students.'Character, competence and culture' form the core philosophy of Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya. Along with regular undergraduate and postgraduate courses, it lays a lot of emphasis on teaching life management by conducting sessions on soft skills, relationship management, time management and lifestyle management. Students are taught Gita and Dhyan. All these aspects are very important and relevant in today's competitive and stressful world.DSVV has earned a well-deserved reputation for its Yoga courses. It is also commendable that the university, funded by the socio-spiritual organization, All World Gayatri Pariwar, does not charge any tuition fee from its students except for some maintenance charges.It is heartening to note the unique feature of the university in the terms of Jeevandani (Life donors) and Samaydani (Time Donors) karyakartas (Volunteers) who work as faculty and staff without taking any salaries. This spirit of service and sacrifice is truly representative of our civilizational values. I have always maintained that education should be treated as a mission with the noble aim of spreading knowledge.I also offered prayers at the Pragyeshwar Mahakal temple on the university premises. The temple built in amphitheater-style has become an integral part of the institute's socio-religious life. India has a glorious tradition of music and dance. I was happy to know that the university's music department is actively promoting this rich cultural treasure through regular as well as short-duration courses.I was also delighted to learn that the university adn Gayatri Parivar has been using music and folksongs to fight against social evils like casteism and gender discrimination and promote nationalism among the masses. I myself was mesmerized by the rendition of the National Anthem and the university's Kulgeet on traditional Indian instruments. We need to promote Indian arts and music in other colleges and schools in a similar way.During my visit to the university's Swabalamban Kendra (School of Sustainability), I was happy to see the students undergoing hands-on training on various livelihood skills such as handloom, sewing, food processing, screen printing and paper-making. I was told that it is mandatory for each student to learn one of these skills. People from surrounding villages are also learning vocational skills at the center.I was also quite impressed with the center's paper manufacturing and recycling unit. It is adopting technology to convert waste paper into many useful and marketable products such as paper bags, file covers and note pads. Other educational institutions must also consider opening such units. With its in-house paper and cloth manufacturing and recycling facilities, DSVV has achieved a near-zero carbon footprint. This is a truly commendable achievement.Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya also has its own Gaushala with over 300 cows of indigenous breeds, while the Swabalmaban Kendra produces various cow products using modern and scientific techniques. The University also has its own organic vegetable and fruit unit which produces a variety of processed products for the market.I am convinced that such initiatives, in line with the Gramodyog concept propagated by Gandhi ji, can provide an alternative source of income to our farmers. I would urge all other Universities to study and emulate the 'Swabalamban Kendra' model of Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya for the larger benefit of rural communities in their areas.It was also heartening to see a 'Wall of Heroes' with the pictures of Param Veer Chakra awardees.After Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya, I also had the opportunity to visit Gayatri Teerth Shantikunj and paid obeisance to Pt. Shriram Acharya and Bhagwati Devi. I returned well inspired by his lines -(If we change, the world will changeIf we reform ourselves, the world will be reformed)