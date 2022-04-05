Orientation & Launch Of One Health Pilot In U'Khand

The Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying (DAHD), Government of India has initiated the implementation of One Health programme by establishing the One Health Support Unit (OHSU). The key objective of the OHSU is to develop a national One Health Framework based on the learnings of the pilot implementation in the two selected states (Uttarakhand & Karnataka) of India. Based on the needs assessment of the animal health services and global successful models, the pilot interventions have been designed by OHSU for implementation in Uttarakhand & Karnataka. Coordination amongst the different sectors (Human, animal & wildlife) is key for effective implementation of the One Health pilot in the state. To initiate the pilot implementation, the orientation and launch of One Health pilot has been scheduled on 6th April 2022 (Wednesday).