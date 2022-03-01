New Medical Oxygen Supply System (MOSS) Started At RKM Hospital

The auspicious day of Maha Shivaratri was celebrated in a special way by the inaugration of 500 LPM ( litre per minute ) Medical Oxygen Synthesis System manufactured by MOSS and marketed by Calitech Biotechnologies Pvt.Ltd. Gujarat.Calitech Biotechnologies Pvt. Ltd has innovated a very unique technology called MOSS for medical Oxygen generation with Portable and Modular PSA plant under Start up And Make In India Initiative by PM Narendra Modi. More than 100 Portable and Modular PSA Plants has been Installed so far accross India at Government and Private Hospitals A special puja was performed by the brahmacharins and monks of the Sevashrama. The documents were handed over to the Secratary Swami Nityasuddhanada by the MD and CEO of Calitech Sri Premal Patel and Sri Anup Ganguly an ardent devotee of RKM. —RN