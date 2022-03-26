National Service Scheme Unit Holds Camp To Spread Awareness

The NSS Unit of Tula’s Institute commenced with a 7-day-long special camp today. The camp was set up at Panchayat Bhawan of village Dhoolkot, Selaqui.The camp started with the lamp lighting at the village temple by all the dignitaries, aiming to spread awareness among the rural masses and make them understand the needs and problems of the community.Over 70 students participated in the camp with full of zeal and enthusiasm. The dignitaries present during the 7-days long NSS camp were Village Pradhan, Dhoolkot, Kusum Panwar, Pradhan, Banchiwala, Pinki Devi, President of Youth wing, Shri Nityananda Swami Jan Seva Samiti, Vinayak Sharma, Registrar, Tula's Institute, Dr. Pavan Kumar Chaubey, Dean, Academic, Dr. Nishant Saxena, and Director, IQAC, Dr. M.K. Arora.During the inauguration, Dr. Chaubey welcomed and addressed the gathering. In his speech, he said that youth are the future of India. These types of social activities and camps create awareness among people about various issues like cleanliness, hygiene, education, gender equality, etc.Few students presented their thoughts about the camp with poetry and speech.After the inauguration ceremony, the students were divided into groups and sent to the village for survey work. The day ended with a cultural program by the NSS students where they presented dance, singing, and acting performances.