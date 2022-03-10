MoU between IIT Roorkee and BIS for Establishing BIS Standardization Chair Professorship

Roorkee: Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IITRoorkee), hosts an online event today to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), the National Standard Body of India established under the Bureau of Indian Standards Act, 2016. The MoU establishes the appointment of a Chair in the field of Standardization and Conformity Assessment for which the Bureau will provide financial support to IIT Roorkee.

The BIS Standardization Chair for research and development, teaching and training in the field of Standardization and Conformity Assessment in the country will focus and provide leadership in areas of civil, electrical, mechanical, chemical, earthquake engineering, development and management of water resources and renewable energy projects, infrastructure development, medical biotechnology and nanotechnology, biomaterials, among others.

BIS is a standard body for the harmonious development of the activities of standardisation, conformity assessment and quality assurance of goods, articles, processes, systems and services in India

Prof. Ajit K Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee, said, "IIT Roorkee is delighted to partner with BIS to improve awareness about the importance of standards. The BIS Chair Professorship will go a long way in championing the cause of standards in academia as well as in industry.”

Shri Pramod Kumar Tiwari, Director General, Bureau of Indian Standards, highlighted, "The BIS Standardization Chair Professor, under the tenure, would help identify and facilitate the integration of existing research and development project outputs in developing standards, promote the integration of Indian Standards in course curricula of IIT Roorkee and also initiate short term course on standardization in IIT Roorkee. This will be done with an aim to encourage and facilitate innovation and compliance to standards."