Launch Of SLEM Knowledge Sharing And Reporting System

Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE), Dehradun through implementation of the World Bankfunded Ecosystem Services Improvement Project (ESIP)is upscaling the best practices on Sustainable Land and Ecosystem Management (SLEM) in the states of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and building the capacity of stakeholders on upscaling of SLEM practices and State Forest Departments on measurement of forest carbon stocks are also being done.Aportal on SLEM Knowledge Sharing and Reporting System has been developed under ESIP for sharing the knowledge on SLEM best practicesand will help in national reporting to United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD). Theportal will be used by number of stakeholders and will also work as a repository of information on desertification, land degradation and SLEM best practices.Ms. Kanchan Devi, Director (IC) and Project Director, ESIP briefed the gathering about the SLEM Knowledge Sharing and Reporting System and also informed that the portal will be helpful in knowledge sharing, capacity building and national reporting related activities of Centre of Excellence on Sustainable Land Management in future. The portal on SLEM Knowledge Sharing and Reporting System was launched by Sh. A.S. Rawat, Director General, ICFRE on 28 March 2022 at 11.00 AM. On the occasion he appreciated the efforts made under the ESIP for developing the portal and emphasized on its regular updation for knowledge sharing and capacity building. Sh. R.K. Dogra, Deputy Director General (Admin & Research), Dr. Sudhir Kumar, Deputy Director General (Extension), all Assistant Director Generals, Secretary ICFRE and Scientists of ICFRE were present during the launch program.