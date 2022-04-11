Karan Mahara Appointed As New Chief Of Uttarakhand Congress

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Sunday appointed Karan Mahara as the president of Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee, as per the official statement of AICC.Congress had sought the resignation of the state party chiefs of all the five states that recently went to polls including Uttarakhand.Ganesh Godiyal was the party's state chief during the Uttarakhand Assembly polls 2022.Yashpal Arya has been appointed as the leader of the Congress Legislative Party and Bhuwan Chander Kapri as the deputy CLP leader.Kapri had defeated Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami from the Khatima Assembly seat in the polls.The BJP won the popular mandate for the second consecutive term in Uttarakhand, bagging 47 seats in the 70-member Assembly. —ANI