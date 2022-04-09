IIT Roorkee To Host The 62nd Annual Labour Economic Conference

Shri Bhupendra Yadav, Union Minister for Labour and Employment, will inaugurate the62ndAnnual Labour Economic Conference of the Indian Society of Labour Economicsto be held during April 11- April 13, 2022, at the Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee). The three-day conference is being organized by the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences, IIT Roorkee and it will be graced by the presence of a large number of well-known scholars and experts.The ISLE Annual Conference has been uninterruptedly organized every year since 1958. Due to COVID Pandemic, it could not be organized in 2020 and 21. After Coivd, it is one of the biggest academic events in the country. The topics for discussions at this year’s Conference are: The Employment Challenge; Migration and Development; and Social Protection for Workers.Additionally, a pre-conference symposium is also being organized on April 10, 2022 with some well-known experts from countries of the Global South on 'Future of Work in the Global South.Prof. Ajit K Chaturvedi, Director IIT Roorkee said, "IIT Roorkee is delighted to host this prestigious annual conference which will bring leading economists to our campus and provide a wonderful opportunity to our faculty and students for interaction”.Prof. Deepak Nayyar, President, Indian Society of Labour Economics (ISLE) and Former Vice-Chancellor, University of Delhi, said,"With new challenges for the future of work emerging as a result of an increasing shift in technologies, the nature of education and skills required for the labour market will be very different. And this meeting aims to cater to these challenges in the global and Indian context."Professor Alakh N. Sharma, President of the Conference and Director, Institute for Human Development, New Delhi, said that “This Conference will deliberate some critical issues facing India and will provide insights for policy making in the areas of employment generation, migration and social protection of workers. The Conference is the most important platform for deliberations for all those concerned with labour, employment and development issues.”Prof. S.P. Singh, Department of Humanities and Social Sciences, said, "This conference will providean excellent platform for academicians and policymakers to share their views on employment and labor-related issues and policies. About 500 participants, including several experts from outside India,will attend the conference. In addition to the plenary and technical sessions, memorial lectures, and panel discussions, a symposium on “Enhancing Livelihood and Employment in Uttarakhand” is one of the important events of the Conference. This Symposiumaddresses the burning issue of workforce migration from the hills of Uttarakhand due to insufficient livelihood options. Abating undesirable outflow of people from hills calls fora thorough discussion and debate to evolve appropriate policy imperatives."