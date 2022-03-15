IIT Roorkee Confers Prof Amit Prashant The Gopal Ranjan Technology Award

Under the Institute Research Award Week Program, Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee), Prof. Amit Prashant, Professor and Officiating Director IIT Gandhinagar, was conferred the Gopal Ranjan Technology Award in the O.P. Jain Auditorium on March 14, 2022 by Prof. Ajit Chaturvedi, Director IIT Roorkee.Gopal Ranjan Technology Award honors a person on the basis of their ‘Creative Work’ in the fields of Soil Characteristics, Foundation Engineering, Ground Improvement, Soil Structure Interaction, Engineering Geology, Underground Structures, Rock Mechanics, Subsurface including marine structure in India. The award is given to an Indian National or an alumnus of IIT Roorkee (or its predecessor University of Roorkee) of any nationality.Prof. Amit Prashant graduated with a B.Tech Degree from IIT Roorkee, in the year 1997. He holds a Ph.D. degree from University of Tennessee at Knoxville (2004). He has been an Assistant Professor at Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur from 2005 to 2010, Associate Professor at Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar from 2010 to 2015, and is presently Professor at Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar since Nov 2015. He is presently the Officiating Director, IIT Gandhinagar.While conferring the Gopal Ranjan Technology Award, Prof. Ajit K Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee, said “It is a matter of joy and pride that this year’s winner of the Gopal Ranjan Technology award is our alumnus Prof. Amit Prashant.”While delivering a technical talk on “Seismic Displacements of Cantilever Retaining Wall Using Double Wedge Model” in the award ceremony, Prof. Amit Prashant, Professor and Officiating Director IIT Gandhinagar, said,"The developed design methodology considers the sliding as well as rotational failure modes and is capable of providing better predictions of seismic displacements. This will be useful for a better understanding and the optimization of seismic design of Cantilever type of retaining structure."