Forest Research Institute Celebrates 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'

Forest Research Institute, Dehradun organized Hindi Kavya Sammelan under the program "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" on 24th February, 2022. The proogramme was organized by Hindi Section, FRI. Shri R.P. Singh, IFS presided over the program. Distinguished Poets Dr. Ram Vinay Singh, Associate Professor, D.A.V. College, Dehradun, Shri Satish Bansal, Vasant Vihar, Dehradun and Shri O.P. Kharbanda (Amber), Dehradun were invited to grace the occassion. The audience present in the programme were mesmerized by the poetry and singing of Poets. The program was jointly conducted by Shri Shankar Sharma, Assistant Director (Rajbhasha) and Shri Subodh Vajpayee, Library Information Assistant. During the program Division Heads, Senior officers and Staff of the Institute were present.Earlier, Quiz Competition was organized on 23rd February, 2022. It was conducted by Dr. Vikas Rana, Dr. Shailesh Pandey, Dr. P.K. Verma, and Mr. Lokesh Sharma as Quiz Mastar, in a very interesting manner. Al these programs were successfully organized under the guidance of Shri S.K. Thomas, Registrar, FRI.