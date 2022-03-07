FRI Organizing Training Course On ‘Management Of Forests For Water Quality Improvement’ For IFS Officers

Forest Ecology and Climate Change Division, FRI is organizing a one-week compulsory training course on 'Management of Forests for Water Quality Improvement' for officers of Indian Forest Services. The purpose of this training course is to develop an understanding of the issues related to forest hydrology and to develop management plan and the policies for improving the water quality by forestry interventions. The training course is being attended by 17 IFS officers of the states of Kerala, Karnataka, Gujarat, Utter Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Nagaland, Uttarakhand, Odisha and National Capital New Delhi.The training started with a welcome address by Dr. V. P. Panwar, Head, Forest Ecology & Climate Change Division. Thereafter, the Director, FRI and DG, ICFRE, Sh. Arun Singh Rawat, in his inaugural address, expressed his views on importance of Forests and its hydrological services. He introduced the participants about the hydrological studies conducted and Ganga and Yamuna River project Detailed Project Report prepared by FRI suggesting forestry interventions to conserve the soil and water to improve the sustainable water flow in these rivers.He familiarized the participants about the training program structure which include theoretical and field visits to learn sediment load and water yield of the watershed in hydrological field station at Kempty watershed. He insisted the need of study on forest hydrology which is associated with forest regulating services. He highlighted the study conducted by Dr. Rajiv Tiwari on the hydrological services of healthy and degraded Quercus forests in Uttarakhand.All Head of Divisions, IFS Officers senior scientists, Dean FRI Deemed to be University, Registrar FRI, Technical Staff of the Institute attended the inaugural session of the course. Session concluded with vote of thanks by Dr. Parmanand Kumar Course Coordinator of the training.The training programme will go on for one week in which around sixteeneminent resource persons will be sharing their experiences and knowledge on the water quality improvement through forestry intervention. A Field tour is arranged to Kempty watershed in Mussoorie Forest Division to acquaint the participants with interventions undertaken by Forest Research Institute and to Shastradhara to show rehabilitated area by ICAR-Indian Institute of Soil & Water Conservation, Dehradun.