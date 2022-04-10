Earthquake Of 4.1 Magnitude Hits Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale jolted the areas of Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand on Saturday evening at 4.52 pm, informed the National Centre for Seismology.The earthquake, with a depth of 10 km, struck 30 km North-West of Uttarkashi.NCS informed about the incident through a tweet."Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.1, Occurred on 09-04-2022, 16:52:36 IST, Lat: 30.92 & Long: 78.21, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 30km NW of Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, India," tweeted NCS.More details are awaited. —ANI