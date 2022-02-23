Dr Gaurav Sanjay Sets A Record In Awareness Program

The troika of Health, Education and Nutrition (HEN) are the basic pillars of development and it is unfortunate that both the government and society are ignoring these basic principles, hence the country is paying a heavy price.During Press Conference Orthopaedic and Spine surgeon Dr. Gaurav Sanjay Said that health is not only an asset but also a resource which must be nurtured by all. The people associated with these sectors should not work with the sole purpose of commercial benefit only, but their action should be based on human ethos. Good health should be the highest priority of all mankind. But, our experience shows that health which is an asset, is being pushed to a secondary position on several occasions especially in poor and developing countries like India.Dr. Gaurav Sanjay told that a healthy person can complete his work but also assist in the work of others as well. The ability of any healthy person will always be higher than that of an unhealthy person in every aspect of life. Health, as defined by WHO is a state of complete physical, mental and social well-being and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity. Every person has a desire to be happy and I believe that only healthy person can be a happy.Living a healthy lifestyle can help to prevent chronic diseases and long-term illnesses. Feeling good about yourself and taking care of your health are important for your self-esteem and self-image. We must maintain a healthy lifestyle by doing what is right for your body.Living a healthy lifestyle extends not only your life but also rejuvenates your body and mind. In my opinion, it is the responsibility of the society and the nation that we should be taught what is right and what is wrong in childhood. Had we all learnt the habit of following the law in childhood then things would have been very different in India today as it rightly said that you are what your habits are. Although developing a healthy habit is very hard to develop, it needs a change in one's mindset.Padma Shri awardee Dr. B. K. S. Sanjay told that the concept of good health should be given in the childhood rather than in the later stages of life. Regular exercise, balanced nutritious diet and adequate rest all contribute to good health. People should receive medical treatment at the earliest to maintain the work-health balance in life, when necessary. Awareness plays a key role in our approach to improving access to healthcare. We seek to empower communities, medical professionals and patients with appropriate tools, information and skills so that they can make high-quality, informed decisions on prevention, diagnosis, treatment, care and support.Dr. B. K. S. Sanjay said that it is pertinent to mention that Sanjay orthopaedic spine and maternity centre had started free awareness program since the year 2002. Till date the centre has organized nearly 200 public awareness lectures covering various health and health related social issues. This achievement has been acknowledged by India book of records in 2020.Padma Shri awardee Dr. Sanjay told that after getting the positive feedback about the free health camp and free awareness lectures he decided to write guest column to spread the awareness to more people. Till date Dr. B. K. S. Sanjay and Dr. Gaurav Sanjay has written 59 guest column which are maximum written guest columns regarding health & social related issues in print media. This has also been acknowledged, recognized and recorded by International Book of Records. Office of the International Book of Records has issued certificates and given a medal for the same and has also created a short video which has been uploaded on their page on youtube.com, Facebook. Dr. Sanjay assured that we will continue all these program to spread the awareness to the masses.