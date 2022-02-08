Doordarshan Organises All-Party Conclave Of Prominent Leaders From Uttarakhand

In the light of the upcoming Assembly elections, Doordarshan organised an all-party conclave of the prominent leaders from the state. The discussions at the conclave revolved around the themes of infrastructure development in the hills, women empowerment and the aspirations of a small young state.The conclave featured The Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting Sh Anurag Singh Thakur, the Union Minister of Transport & Highway Mr Nitin Gadkari, The Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Sh Pralhad Joshi, The Chief Minister Sh. Pushkar Singh Dhami and the former Chief Minister Sh Harish Rawat. Other leaders from the Congress included Sh Prem Bahukhandi, Ms Garima Dausani and Sh R P Raturi. Other leaders from the BJP included Sh. Shadab Shams, Sh. Suresh Joshi, and Ms Deepti Rawat. Sh B T Raturi from the UKD party and Sh Naveen Pirshali, Ms Uma Sisodia from Aam Aadmi Party took part in various panel discussions.Sh Anurag Thakur in his interview said that since the formation of the state by the Late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Uttarakhand has come a long way in the last five years with the establishment of AIIMS, three new medical colleges, a wide network of roads and railways for Chardham connectivity and reconstruction of Kedarnath Dham. He added that direct benefit transfer has reduced corruption to a large extent and has especially helped in the view of the pandemic.Sh Pralhad Joshi addressing the conclave said that in the last few years various programmes from the state government have resulted in drinking water connections to all homes, boost to tourism sector through home-stays and road infrastructure through Gram Sadak Yojana. He further added that similar to connectivity through waterways under the Sagarmala project, a new project ‘Parvatmala’ would boost the infrastructure and connectivity in the hilly parts of the state.Sh Nitin Gadkari in his address said that 800 Km long all-weather road connecting the Chardham in Uttarakhand will be a game-changer in connectivity for the hills of the state. In the light of the recent judgement by the Supreme Court about the Chardham project, the Union Minister said that there would not be any tree cutting in the project. All the trees would be transplanted. Talking about the strategic importance of the border areas in Pithoragarh, he added that Lipulekh-Mansarover connectivity will be completed sooner than later. He also added that the Namami Gange project has meant a drastic change in the levels of pollution in Ganga. He said that Green Hydrogen projects will be set up on the banks of Ganga to create wealth from waste. He added that long pending projects of Lakhwad and Renukaji will aid in the irrigation and electricity supply to the Himalayan states. Speaking about the electrical vehicles the Union Minister said that an Electric bus costs about Rs 50 per KM as opposed to Rs 115 for a diesel bus.In his address the Director-General of Doordarshan Sh. Mayank Kumar Agrawal said that as the public broadcaster, DD aims to further the public discourse and increase political participation. This conclave brought the issues affecting the people of the hilly state to the fore. An informed citizenry is the prerequisite of a successful democracy and the conclave is geared towards achieving this goal.