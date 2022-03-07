Doon Native Cake Artist Makes It To World Book Of Records

A cake artist originally belonging to Dehradun has made it to the World Book of Records by creating a 100-kg cake, replicating the grand Milan Cathedral, an Italian monument famous for its beauty and aesthetics.In her 30s, cake artist Prachi Dhabal Deb, who studied up to class 10 at Carmen School, Dalanwala is married to an IT professional and based in Pune. Her father is from Dehradun but lives with her now in Pune.Prachi has mastered the intricate art of “royal icing”, which she has learnt in the United Kingdom from noted cake artist Eddie Spence MBE.Her latest feat which has brought her the honour is a 100-kg vegan, measuring 6 feet 4 inches in length, 4 feet 6 inches in height and 3 feet 10 inches in width and is a miniature replica of the grand Milan Cathedral.The traditional recipe for royal icing has eggs but to make it ideal for the Indian market, Prachi developed an egg-free product of royal icing (Vegan Royal Icing), in association with an Indian company called "Sugarin".Talking about her unique achievement with PTI from Pune Prachi said, "The planning and preparation took a lot of time as it needed about 1,500 pieces to demonstrate the Cathedral. I single-handedly piped every piece, and later, assembled those pieces in about a month."Certification of my work by the World Book Of Records, London, is indeed a dream come true," he said.World Book of Records Limited, UK is an organisation that catalogues and verifies extraordinary records, inspiring people to showcase their talents. —PTIDehradun: A cake artist originally belonging to Dehradun has made it to the World Book of Records by creating a 100-kg cake, replicating the grand Milan Cathedral, an Italian monument famous for its beauty and aesthetics.In her 30s, cake artist Prachi Dhabal Deb, who studied up to class 10 at Carmen School, Dalanwala is married to an IT professional and based in Pune. Her father is from Dehradun but lives with her now in Pune.Prachi has mastered the intricate art of “royal icing”, which she has learnt in the United Kingdom from noted cake artist Eddie Spence MBE.Her latest feat which has brought her the honour is a 100-kg vegan, measuring 6 feet 4 inches in length, 4 feet 6 inches in height and 3 feet 10 inches in width and is a miniature replica of the grand Milan Cathedral.The traditional recipe for royal icing has eggs but to make it ideal for the Indian market, Prachi developed an egg-free product of royal icing (Vegan Royal Icing), in association with an Indian company called "Sugarin".Talking about her unique achievement with PTI from Pune Prachi said, "The planning and preparation took a lot of time as it needed about 1,500 pieces to demonstrate the Cathedral. I single-handedly piped every piece, and later, assembled those pieces in about a month."Certification of my work by the World Book Of Records, London, is indeed a dream come true," he said.World Book of Records Limited, UK is an organisation that catalogues and verifies extraordinary records, inspiring people to showcase their talents. —PTI