'Do Not To Speak Against Party', BJP Warns Party Cadre In U'khand

The BJP central leadership has issued a "stern" warning to the party leaders in Uttarakhand, especially those who have contested the Assembly polls, telling them "not to speak against the party".The warning was issued after some of the party candidates accused the state leaders of helping their rival candidates in the state assembly polls held on February 14.A senior office bearer of the BJP said that now onwards "no one" will speak against the Uttarakhand state leadership for "sabotaging" the election or anything contrary to the party line."Some of our candidates have spoken against the state leadership and blamed them for sabotaging their campaign and electoral prospects. We have taken note of outbursts against Uttarakhand BJP leadership and advised them (the candidates) to control their emotions while speaking. We also warned them that speaking against the state leadership or the party line will not be tolerated," he said.Warning from central leadership is also applicable to Uttarakhand BJP leaders who have not contestes the polls. "The advisory or warning, whatever you say, it is applicable to everyone in the state unit and the message is very loud and clear that indiscipline will not be tolerated," he said.About four BJP candidates including sitting MLAs accused the party's state leaders of helping their rival candidates. Some of them alleged that either the state leaders have not campaigned for the party or have helped rival candidates. While others blamed the local district and block units of not supporting them during the recently held pollings.Pollings for the 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly was held on February 14 and counting of votes will be held on March 10. The ruling BJP, which has set a target of winning 60 seat, has left no stone unturned to retain power in the state.In the last assembly polls in 2017, the BJP won 57 seats. —IANS