Dharam Sansad: Hatemonger Seer Gets Bail

Haridwar: A Haridwar court has granted bail to Dasna temple chief priest Yati Narsinghanand in the controversial Haridwar Dharma Sansad hate speech case.

Narsinghanand was arrested in connection with the case on January 15, nearly a month after he organised a Dharma Sansad in Haridwar where alleged provocative speeches were delivered against Muslims.

Additional District and Sessions judge Bharat Bhushan Pandey granted bail to Narsinghanand after a virtual hearing in the case on Monday.

The bail has been granted to Narsinghanand with certain conditions. The court has asked him not to deliver any speech which can disrupt social harmony. It has also restrained Narsinghanand from becoming part of any group or event with an aim to create discord among different communities. He will also have to respond to summons by the investigating officer in the case. Narsinghanand will not intimidate the witnesses in the case directly or indirectly nor would go abroad without the court's permission, it said.

The Dharma Sansad was held in Haridwar from December 17-19.

Two FIRs have been lodged in Haridwar against more than 10 people, including Narasinghanand, in connection with the highly provocative speeches against Muslims delivered at the event. A special investigation team is probing the case.

