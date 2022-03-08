 Dehradun Institute Celebrates International Women's Day    

Tula's Institute hosted the celebrations for International Women's Day within the college premises today.To mark the occasion, a talk session was organized wherein key speakers including DIG Law & Order, IPS P Renuka Devi, Social Worker & Chairperson at Foundation for Holistic Development in Academic Field, Madhuri Sahasrabudhe, Scientist, Vrije University Amsterdam, Dnyanada Sahasrabudhe, and Entrepreneur, Techno HUB Labs, Professor Reema Pant.The program commenced with a dance performance by girl students on 'Kari Kari Raina Saari' and 'Aigiri Nandini'.Commencing with the talk session, Prof Reema Pant said, "Women play a huge role in molding the nation. Ours is the nation to have numerous females as nation builders as well as to have the first woman Prime Minister."Later, the students of Tula's International School showcased several forms of women, including Maa Durga, Rani Laxmi Bai, Lata Mangeshkar, Mari Kom, Kalpana Chawla, Gunjan Saxena, Mithali Raj, among others.Addressing the students, IAS P Renuka Devi said, "In earlier times, women were confined to their homes and were recognized as homemakers. But now the times have changed. Today, women are there in all the fields and are preferred as they are more hardworking and focused. Women are excellent multitaskers as they manage their homes as well as their professional lives faultlessly."Followed by this was a mesmerizing dance performance by the girls of Tula's International School, which was appreciated by one and all.Later, Madhuri Sahasrabuddhe spoke about how women are the torch bearers in every profession today. She said, "Breaking the Bias is the theme for this year's International Women's Day, but I feel that we don't have any biasedness in our country. Women are equally strong and capable as men in every field today."Lastly, Dnyanada Sahasrabudhe addressed the audience and said, "In my career, I found out that there were very few females in the science or engineering field. Thus I took up the challenge to train 50 girls in a month to take up careers in the field of science, and urge every woman present here to opt for such career options."This was followed by a skit by schoolgirls, depicting women empowerment through self-defense. Several women faculty, as well as staff members, were also facilitated during the occasion for exceptional work in their respective fields.Present on the occasion were Vice President Tula's Group Raunak Jain, Director Tula's Institute Dr. Sandeep Vijay, Registrar Pawan Kumar Choubey, Vice President Technology, Tula's Institute Dr. Raghav Garg, Manju Garg, Dean Dr. Nishant Saxena, Dean Management & Agriculture Dr. Ranit Kishore, Principal Tula's International School Shaline Sharma, Vice Principal Raman Kaushal, and Dean Gurcharan Kaur.