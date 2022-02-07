Cong Blocked Development Of Uttarakhand Despite Strategic Needs: PM Modi

Hailing development works in Uttarakhand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday came down heavily on Congress, saying that the Opposition party sought to derail the progress of the state despite the fact that it's needed for the national security. PM Modi said that many villages are in the border areas, and their development is key to national security, which was ignored by Congress.PM Modi also took a swipe at Congress for "putting roadblocks to the development of Congress". He said that the Congress' approach can be explained because the Opposition party had opposed the creation of the hilly state."They (Congress) did not hesitate to put even the security of the country at risk to push back development works of Uttarakhand. There are some people who do not want to do good themselves, and if someone else does good, then it troubles them. This has been the attitude of the Congress towards Uttarakhand...Congress has been blocking development in Uttarakhand as it was created despite its opposition," Prime Minister said while virtually addressing the voters of Dehradun and Haridwar during 'Vijay Sankalp Sabha'. Lauding the work done by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttarakhand, Prime Minister said that the party after forming the government at the Centre created the state of Uttarakhand under the leadership of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.Launching a veiled attack on the Congress, PM Modi said that on the other hand there are people who did everything possible to stop the creation of Uttarakhand and created as many obstacles as possible."Will those who did not want to see Uttarakhand as a state like to see the development of the state? Will those who wanted to kill the dream of Uttarakhand so that their legacy continued to stop looting resources of the state now? Have they ever changed their ways?" PM Modi asked.Prime Minister said that Uttarakhand is a 'Dev Bhoomi (Land of God)' for the people and the BJP. "But these people (Opposition parties) consider Uttarakhand as their vault and ATM. They want to keep looting the natural resources God has granted to Uttarakhand," PM Modi said. Uttarakhand is scheduled for polls on February 14. The results will be announced on March 10. —ANI