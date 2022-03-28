Centuries-Old Untouchability Towards People Afflicted By Leprosy Hasn't Been Eradicated Even Today: Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday said that untouchability based on caste and religion was abolished by Article 17 of the Constitution, but the centuries-old untouchability towards people afflicted by leprosy has not been completely eradicated even today, said a press release by the President's Secretariat.President graced and addressed the concluding ceremony of the silver jubilee celebrations of Divya Prem Seva Mission in Uttarakhand's Haridwar on Sunday, added the press release by the President's Secretariat.While speaking on the occasion, the President said, "all we know is that untouchability was abolished and made a punishable offence under the Constitution after independence. Untouchability based on caste and religion was abolished by Article 17 of the Constitution, but the centuries-old untouchability towards people afflicted by leprosy has not been completely eradicated even today."It is unfortunate that many misconception and stigma is still present in society regarding this disease, he added.The President further stated that he has been witnessing the activities and development of this mission since it started medical services for leprosy afflicted people in a thatched hut in Haridwar.Praising the founder of the Mission, Dr Ashish Gautam, he said that it was not easy for a youth of Prayagraj to come to Haridwar two decades ago and establish this institution by going against the traditions of the society. But with his determination and perseverance, he has set an example.The President said that a person afflicted with leprosy should be accepted as an integral part of the family and society like a person affected by any other disease. Only by doing so, we can call our society and nation a sensitive society and nation.The President said that psychological rehabilitation of leprosy afflicted people is as important as their physical treatment. The Parliament has passed the "Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act - 2016" under which the Indian Lepers Act 1898 has been repealed and discrimination against people afflicted by leprosy has been legally abolished. Persons cured from leprosy have also been included in the list of beneficiaries in the 2016 Act.The President said that the youth of our country can contribute in clearing misconceptions related to leprosy among the people. They can spread awareness among the people about the treatment of this disease through organisations like NSS. He urged the youth to take inspiration from exemplary examples of serving leprosy afflicted people and also give their active contribution in the eradication of social stigma associated with leprosy. The President noted that Divya Prem Seva Mission is undertaking many exemplary and commendable activities such as clinic for treating leprosy patients, schools for children of socially marginalised leprosy patients, hostels for students specially for girls students and skill development centre, for the overall development of children residing there. —ANI