CM Dhami Meets Nepalese Delegation

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met the legislators and coordinators of the Parliamentary Committee of Nepal and discussed multiple issues to cement ties.He, while talking to ANI after meeting the delegation of Nepal, said, "Nepal's delegation has come to the Forest Department. Many committees have come and have done a lot of studies. They have shared their experience. They also feel that today, a new India is being formed under the leadership of Modi Ji and the respect for India has risen globally. Nepal is our neighbour and we share a bread-daughter relationship that has evolved over generations. We have the border from Dharchula to Udham Singh Nagar. Nepal's delegation was led by Bharat Bahadur Khadka who is also an MLA of Nepal. He said that both Nepal and India share a strong political and cultural relationship for centuries. Earlier, on Friday, Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba arrived in India along with his wife Arzu Deuba.On his first day of the three-day official visit, he met Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) President JP Nadda at the party headquarters in Delhi, and then he went on to meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla. On the second day, Deuba met PM Modi where both the Prime Ministers jointly launched multiple projects which are likely to boost connectivity between the two countries while they expressed hope that the key initiatives being taken by them would take India-Nepal relations to new heights. On the last day of his official visit, he came to Varanasi to offer prayer at the famous Kaal Bhairav temple and Kashi Vishwanath temple. —ANI