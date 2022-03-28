CII Himalaya Wellness Skill Development Training Concludes

Innovation is the key to success and there are ample opportunities in the field of Ayurveda where young minds can come out with new products utilizing our States strength of rare herbs, said Mr Sudhir Chandra Nautiyal, Director Industries, Uttarakhand while addressing the students as Chief Guest at the valedictory session. Mr Nautiyal further motivated students to take up entrepreneurship and invited them to be a part of Startup Uttarakhand culture.“Continuous learning and development is the process of learning new skills and knowledge on an on-going basis. Along with academic knowledge, it is important that students undergo practical training to help them become industry ready”, Said Dr S Farooq, Past Chairman, CII Uttarakhand State Council & President, Himalaya Wellness Company while speaking at the closing ceremony of the training program.Taking forward the agenda of education and skills development, CII with its member organisation Himalaya Wellness organised practical training on Quality Assurance & Quality Control at Dehradun. 8 students of Microbiology & MSc Streams from Sai Paramedical Institute & SGRR University were imparted training over a period of 6 weeks with an objective of enhancing their skills. Completion certificates were awarded to all the participants.