CII Delegation Calls Upon Chief Minister Of Uttarakhand

The CII delegation led by Ms Sonia Garg, Chairperson, CII Uttarakhand State Council 2022-23 called upon Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Uttarakhand. The delegation congratulated the Hon’ble Chief Minister on resuming the charge for the second time after the recent State legislative assembly elections.Ms Sonia Garg shared suggestions on accelerating economic growth & development in the State. The delegation submitted recommendations to the Hon’ble Chief Minister which included - Building Brand Uttarakhand, Boosting Job Creation and Economic Activities in the State, Ease of Doing Business, Promoting Tourism in the State, Improving Infrastructure & Transition of our State towards a Green Economy and focus on Green Construction, Conservation of Energy and Water Resources.Mr Hemant K Arora, Past Chairman, CII Uttarakhand, Ms Lovelena Mody, Past Chairperson, CII Uttarakhand and Mr Gaurav Lamba, Head - CII Uttarakhand State Office were also present in the meeting.