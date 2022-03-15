BJP Starts Discussion On Govt Formation In Uttarakhand

After thumping victory in Uttarakhand, the BJP state leadership is meeting the central leaders to discuss formation of a new government in the state.Caretaker Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand BJP president Madan Kaushik are likely to meet party chief J.P. Nadda and national general secretary (organisation) B.L. Santhosh to discuss the formation of the new government.Sources said that a meeting was held at the Prime Minister Narednra Modi’s residence late on Monday night. It is learnt that Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP president Nadda and state election in-charge Pralhad Joshi were present in the meeting.Sources claimed that Dhami and other Uttarakhand BJP leaders are also likely to meet central observers Rajnath Singh and Meenakshi Lekhi and other central leaders.Uncertainty is still prevailing over the next Chief Minister of Uttarakhand after incumbent Dhami lost assembly polls. Days after declaration of results, the BJP is still trying to find a suitable formula to select the new Chief Minister of the hill state.“Clarity will emerge over the new Chief Minister after series of meetings today and swearing in of the Chief Minister will take place soon after election of new leader of legislative party,” a party insider said. There are different opinions within the BJP over giving Dhami another chance. While some support a second chance for him, many are saying it will set a wrong precedent which the party always opposed. “Apart from the Dhami’s fate, there are other issues like caste and region to be addressed before finalizing the name of the new Chief Minister. The party leadership has to take a call on whether the new Chief Minister will be from Garhwal or Kumaon and also whether he or she will be Thakur or Brahmin,” a party insider said. —IANS