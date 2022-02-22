Arshveer And Sanjeevani Crowned As Mr & Miss Tula’s

Tula’s International School hosted the 7th Farewell party for the outgoing batch of class 12th students within the school premises today.The evening commenced with the welcoming of the students of class 12th. Numerous dance & music performances, games, and other fun activities were organized by the class 11th students for the outgoing students of class 12th.The highlight of the day was a Ramp Walk and conferring of titles to the outgoing scholars, wherein Arshveer was awarded the title of Mr. Tula’s and Sanjeevani was presented with the title of Ms. Tula’s. The title of ‘Spark of the Event’ was presented to Kartik Jain and Mahi Jain in the boys and girls category, respectively. During the occasion, the Chief Guest, Director, Tula’s International School, Raunak Jain, applauded the efforts of the students of class 11th. He emphasized the importance of parents in every children’s life and that one should never send their parents to an old age home. Addressing further, Raunak conveyed his best wishes to the students for a bright future ahead and guided them to always take the course of hard work, honesty, and utmost perseverance.Principal Shaline Sharma encouraged the students by telling them to make full use of time in hand. She advised the students to never lose their temper and to channel their energy constructively. During the conclusion, the entire class 12th students expressed their heartfelt gratitude to Tula’s family for putting in painstaking efforts at shaping them into capable individuals.Also present on the occasion were Vice-Principal Raman K. Thapa, Dean of Academics Gurcharan Kaur, Dr. Kapil Arora, co-ordinators, teachers, and other staff members.