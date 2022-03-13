Army Chief Compliments RIMC On Its Centennial Founders’ Day

The Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC), Dehradun is celebrating it's centennial Founder's Day on 13 March 2022.In a message to the institution, Gen MM Naravane, Chief of Army Staff complimented and acknowledged the stellar contribution of the RIMC and the Alumni in the service of the Nation for the last one hundred years.He also complimented the College staff for keeping the institution fully open and functional during the COVID pandemic.The COAS urged Cadets to prepare for future leadership roles and challenges which will be shaped by rapid changes in technology.Expressing confidence on the preparations made by the College to welcome and integrate girl cadets into the folds of the prestigious institution, the COAS remarked that “Girls joining the College would be its Centennial moment”